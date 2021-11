WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday expect another warm day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances. Beginning after lunchtime showers will be possible ahead of a cold front that arrives this evening. We will see increasing rain chances along the front itself but overall it does not look to dump much rain onto Texoma. Wednesday will have a high near 74. Tonight temps drop back down to the low 40′s.

