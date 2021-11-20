ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Think Tay-K Should Be Released From Prison After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal, Rapper Responds

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 4 days ago
Some Tay-K fans think the incarcerated rapper who is accused of being involved in multiple murders, should be released from prison following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Friday (Nov. 19), Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who infamously killed two people and wounded three others during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in...

Tay-K Reacts To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict After Fans Call For His Freedom

The verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's case elicited plenty of reactions. People on the right celebrated the fact that he was handed down a not guilty verdict while many others pointed out the double standard in the case. Rittenhouse is off free after killing two people and wounding one other in what the jury determined was self-defense.
Kyle Rittenhouse responds to verdict in clip from Fox News documentary

A clip from an upcoming Fox News documentary shows Kyle Rittenhouse speaking out after being found not guilty of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Fox News had a film crew following Rittenhouse throughout the trial, despite Rittenhouse's defense attorney saying he "didn't approve" of the production.
Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time. Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments. WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals favourite face serum. "Hi guys...
Rittenhouse says he had no idea hand gesture was racist and blames former lawyer for Proud Boys photo

Recently acquitted teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has disavowed the far-right Proud Boys paramilitary group, saying photos taken alongside them were set up by a lawyer he subsequently fired.In an interview to be broadcast in full on Wednesday night, Mr Rittenhouse – recently acquitted on multiple charges including intentional homicide – also claimed not to have known that a hand gesture he made is used as a shibboleth among violent white supremacist groups.The incident in question occurred in January at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, just after Mr Rittenhouse had entered his not guilty plea. In CCTV pictures entered...
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features.

