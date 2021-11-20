People Think Tay-K Should Be Released From Prison After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal, Rapper Responds

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO