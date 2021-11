Today, the government is expected to review its lists for international travel.There are currently two lists - the red list and the ROW (“rest of world”) list - which dictate the rules travellers must follow when they enter the UK.Rather confusingly, every country in the world is currently on the ROW list after the final seven red-list nations were officially bumped up on 1 November.However, ministers were clear that the red list still existed in principle - and that countries could be put back on it if necessary. The Department for Transport is continuing to review the lists every three...

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO