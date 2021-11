First thing’s first. Don’t wait. In a conversation with industry insiders, Investigative Reporter Candice Nguyen found out what you can do when searching for an assisted living facility for a loved one and what to do to ensure their wellbeing is maintained during their stay. She speaks with David Hahklotubbe, a gerontologist and the CEO of Sonnet Hill Senior Living, and Carole Herman, the president and founder of the Foundation for Aiding the Elderly (FATE).

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO