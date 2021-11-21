ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Radcliffe, Grint, Watson celebrate ‘Harry Potter’ with reunion

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

HBO Max announced Tuesday that “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will stage a rare reunion next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the blockbuster franchise, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which came out in November 2001. Streaming New...

www.columbian.com

Related
BBC

JK Rowling says trans activists posted her address online

JK Rowling has accused three people who campaign on transgender matters of posting a photo of her Edinburgh address on Twitter. The author, who has been criticised for her views on trans issues, has reported the matter to police. Police Scotland said they had been made aware and inquiries were...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

J.K Rowling Will Not Appear In Harry Potter Reunion Special

In case you missed it, HBO is planning a Harry Potter reunion special bringing back a lot of the cast and people who worked behind the scenes to make the films the success they were. Of course you have Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all coming back to reminisce about their time with the movies, but HBO also revealed a long list of others they’ve got for the 20th anniversary. And JK Rowling’s name wasn’t on it.
MOVIES
Hypebae

This Is Not a Drill – A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Might Happen

Calling all muggles — Warner Bros. is reportedly working on a Harry Potter reunion. You heard that right, the movie’s leads — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — along with other cast members have been invited to film a special episode at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London. According to The Sun, “movie bigwigs” aim to follow the success of the Friends reunion by creating a Hogwarts version. This one-off special will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Emma Watson Shares Touching Post For Potterheads On Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Following Reunion Announcement

While it may not necessarily feel that long to some of you reading, it’s been 20 years since the Harry Potter film franchise launched with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It didn’t take long for actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to be catapulted to worldwide fame, and they would go on to respectively reprise Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in seven more movies. Earlier today, it was announced that these three actors will reunite for an HBO Max special, and Watson has since shared a touching post for the Potterheads out there to commemorate both the upcoming event and the two-decade anniversary of her film career kicking off.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Is Warner Bros. Planning a Secret Harry Potter Cast Reunion?

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. managed to gather back together the six principal cast members from Friends for Friends: The Reunion, an HBO Max special that celebrated the landmark NBC sitcom nearly two decades after it ended. Likewise, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter director was told to forget hiring Daniel Radcliffe

It has been 20 years since we first saw actor Daniel Radcliffe play the part of Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. But, although it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of ‘the boy who lived’, it turns out Radcliffe almost didn’t get cast as the fantasy movie’s leading actor. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christopher Columbus shared how he was initially told to “forget about” Radcliffe for the titular character in the magical franchise.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Daniel Radcliffe Returns To Harry Potter For 20th Anniversary On HBO Max

WB and HBO Max have announced that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are reuniting for the upcoming Harry Potter twentieth anniversary special coming to the streaming service. The official details include that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Where to watch the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts reunion

The cast of Harry Potter reunite as the 20th anniversary of the first Potter film has treated us with a TV special. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is coming to screens soon so let’s discover where to watch it. The show will feature the three lead actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson 'Return-ing to Hogwarts', on HBO Max

On the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, HBO Max has announced that Harry, Ron, and Hermione are going back to school. Specifically, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will appear together in Harry Potter 20thAnniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special that will debut on December 1.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Watch the official trailer for the magical Harry Potter reunion

It’s time to return to Hogwarts as HBO Max are reuniting Harry, Hermione, and Ron to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. We brought you news of the possible HP reunion a few weeks ago but it always felt like...
MOVIES
