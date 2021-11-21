ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Check It Out: Go cranberry crazy for Thanksgiving

By The Columbian
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Thanksgiving is quickly approaching which means many of us will be succumbing to tryptophan-induced naps after gobbling down the classic turkey feast. But I have a few turkey friends who would like to point out that some humans may have tryptophan-o-phobia (a word I totally made up to meet my...

www.columbian.com

WSB Radio

Thanksgiving basics: How to cook a turkey

Turkey is typically the star of the Thanksgiving Day table, but the idea of cooking a giant bird can be daunting. No matter how many people you’ll be serving or how big your turkey is, you’ll want to follow established guidelines to enjoy a tasty, safe bird. Cooking a turkey is surprisingly easy, but you’ll need to take precautions to make sure the bird is properly handled and cooked to a safe temperature. To ensure a holiday meal that everyone will enjoy, following this guide to how to cook a turkey.
FOOD & DRINKS
connectsavannah.com

Looking to dine out locally for Thanksgiving? Here are a few top picks

We’ve reached that point in the calendar when food begins to take over the landscape. On a lot of fronts. For a lot of people Thanksgiving is the green flag on “eat whatever you want and sort it out later” season. Some of us are a little more measured in our overindulgences, but the temptations will be everywhere beginning next week.
SAVANNAH, GA
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? There's nothing better than rallying around a holiday that's entirely dedicated to friends, family, thankfulness, and inclusivity. And let's face it, we all wish our days started with a festive parade and ended with pumpkin pie (with a mid-day nap thrown in between). From participating in a turkey trot to watching endless amounts of football, there are so many enjoyable traditions that occur on the fourth Thursday of November. However, nothing tops the heaps and heaps of delicious food. Roast turkey (or tofurky) may be the star of the meal, but the best part about this harvest feast is the wide variety of sides.
CELEBRITIES
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
MBoroVoice

ASK ELLIE: He Volunteered Me For Thanksgiving Dinner

My first thanksgiving as a 22 year old married lady and I have to make Thanksgiving family for my in-laws. I am scared to death. My husband volunteered us (meaning me) and he told me just a few days ago. Other than wanting to become a widow, I don’t know what to do or make. Help Me.
LIFESTYLE
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving Tips: When to thaw your turkey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing is worse than going to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey and finding out your bird is still frozen! These thawing tips could help save the centerpiece of your feast: THE “BIG THAW“ According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkeys must be kept at a safe temperature during the “big thaw” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
whdh.com

Why are cranberry sauce labels upside-down? Science

(CNN) — Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce — and we’re not talking about why people eat it: Why are the labels on Ocean Spray cans upside down?. Observant consumers have noticed that the labels on jellied cranberry sauce cans are flipped, meaning the...
RETAIL

