Gigi Sohn’s nomination to fill a vacant Democratic seat at the Federal Communications Commission is facing some political headwinds according to some Washington insiders. The Senate Commerce Committee has announced it will hold a confirmation hearing next Wednesday (Nov. 17) on President Biden’s nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the FCC. But the Senate committee will not review Sohn’s. Congressional staffers say a hearing on Sohn is still planned by year-end, but Sohn’s pick has drawn criticism from some Senate Republicans.

