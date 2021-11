--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. It was a very good defense and it's very well coached. I think Tom Allen is one of the best people in the profession. He's a wonderful person and a really good coach and we knew that this was going to be tough. I think the first quarter showed that along with the beginning of the second quarter. We got to give them a lot of credit for how hard they played and how hard they fight despite their record. So first and foremost, I want to give them credit.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO