Here we go right? The holidays are here. Every food, we know we shouldn't eat, is going to be prepared just the way we like it and placed on a silver platter, calling our name! Will we give in or not? Hell yes, we will! You know and I know a person has to have willpower of steel, to resist eating their favorite comfort foods. Really. For the great majority of us, it's not so much about losing weight as it is, about being at a healthy weight. The scale can't tell us our cholesterol is high. When it comes to dropping unhealthy pounds it comes down to what we put in our mouths. I am going to challenge myself, and pose this same challenge to you, to commit to 3 daily eating habits.

DIETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO