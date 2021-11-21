Letter: Inflation socks seniors

Can you please publish my letter with the hopes that Lynwood Unified board members will read it?. As you all know, the time has come for an honest dialogue, regarding financial compensation for your loyal and hard-working classified employees. We wish to make a humble request of a one-time bonus of 10%, to cover the time and energy that we devoted to the school district, in order to diligently serve the teachers, staff, students, and parents of the Lynwood community. Despite the great perils that we faced, from an unexpected global pandemic; which ravaged our community, and the consequent necessity of having to work onsite-often times coming into contact with hundreds of users a month; we chose to continue working in the office, while others had the option to work from home. Yet we did not make any demands from the district, but did it purely out of a heartfelt desire to serve others. And we continue to do so.

LYNWOOD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO