ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Letter: Inflation socks seniors

By Daniel Alger Sr., Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

The price of everything is going up again! For those of us on Social Security, it is very hard to keep...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Retirement 101: Keep These Factors In Mind As You Plan

Sheraz Iftikhar is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Global Advisors. Nowadays, people are living longer than in decades past, with average life expectancies gradually increasing over the years and currently sitting at 78.9 years in the U.S., according to U.N. estimates. For comparison, the average life expectancy in 1950 in the U.S. was 68.1 years.
ECONOMY
Lancaster Online

Thoughts on inflation in US [letter]

I’m in my mid-70s. A lot has changed since I was young. Take economics, for example. In my day, we believed that if the government created money out of thin air, the result would be inflation. And the definition of inflation in those days was “too much money chasing too...
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Americans complaining about inflation

People are complaining about inflation, which happens due to two factors: demand outpaces supply and costs rise with no increase in value. When the government gives people money for nothing, they have more to spend and demand goes up. When costs rise because the minimum wage and taxes go up, companies must raise prices to cover the costs or go out of business, thereby decreasing supply.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Socks
Whittier Daily News

What caused great shortage of labor?: Letters

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.
BUSINESS
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
marketplace.org

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost

Since October, SNAP recipients have seen a boost in the amount of monthly food benefits they receive. But inflation is making some foods much more expensive, meaning those benefits don’t stretch as far. A family of four on SNAP is now seeing $53 a month more in food benefits. The...
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Biden’s reckless spending and inflation

It’s easy to blame COVID for the high inflation we are experiencing. But the real problem are the emergency responses to COVID. There were three, the first two of which occurred in 2020 with bipartisan support. These two ($3.1 trillion) actually addressed the COVID problem, but were unfunded and came from debt.
BUSINESS
kslnewsradio.com

Retired individuals are returning to the workforce in droves

Tired of retirement? Research reveals that retired individuals are returning to the workforce in the multitudes. DMBA Certified Financial planner Shane Stewart joined Utah’s Morning News on Monday to explain the reasoning’s why we are seeing this trend. “There are some who retired for what we call ‘bad reasons,’ meaning...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security COLA increase: Seniors say stimulus needed as grocery store, home heating costs skyrocket

Will seniors get a stimulus check or added bonus beyond the COLA increase in 2022?. In October the Social Security Administration announced the largest cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase in decades. The 5.9% increase was based on a number of factors — including the rate of inflation over the last 12 months. The cost of living adjustment represented the biggest single-year jump in 40 years.
BUSINESS
Columbian

Letter: Take care of your own first

I read the stories regarding President Joe Biden’s views that children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border should be compensated to the tune of $450,000 to each person affected, though that figure has “since changed.”. I grew up in the ’50s and was taught that you always take...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Lynwood Unified employees salaries need to rise with inflation!

Can you please publish my letter with the hopes that Lynwood Unified board members will read it?. As you all know, the time has come for an honest dialogue, regarding financial compensation for your loyal and hard-working classified employees. We wish to make a humble request of a one-time bonus of 10%, to cover the time and energy that we devoted to the school district, in order to diligently serve the teachers, staff, students, and parents of the Lynwood community. Despite the great perils that we faced, from an unexpected global pandemic; which ravaged our community, and the consequent necessity of having to work onsite-often times coming into contact with hundreds of users a month; we chose to continue working in the office, while others had the option to work from home. Yet we did not make any demands from the district, but did it purely out of a heartfelt desire to serve others. And we continue to do so.
LYNWOOD, CA
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy