Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/18 8a: The boarding school era was a dark time in U.S. history. The Albuquerque Indian School was the second-largest school of its kind in the country. So much of the history is left untold. People who survived the worst era where students were abused for speaking traditional language are no longer alive. But the effects of boarding school policies remain in public education reform efforts, systemic failures disproportionately impacting Indigenous people and generational trauma experienced by families who survived actions by the U.S. government to eradicate Native people.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO