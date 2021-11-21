Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest

Police have seized two parcels filled with suspected “contraband” and arrested two men, aged 33 and 19, on suspicion of conspiracy to convey articles into prison.The men, who remain in custody for questioning, were detained as part of an investigation into parcels being thrown over the prison walls at HMP Forest Bank in Salford.Dawn raids were carried out on two addresses in Salford on Friday, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), with specialist sniffer dogs deployed in subsequent searches.Officers said the warrants they used related to an operation carried out by the force’s new Challenger Prison Team, as part of...
