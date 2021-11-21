ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID pass riots

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR - Associated Press
Derrick
 3 days ago

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
AFP

New unrest rocks French Caribbean over Covid measures

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France. As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
PROTESTS
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Guadeloupe#Special Forces#Caribbean Island#French#Ap#Interior#Le Parisien
Vice

French Special Forces Deploying to Caribbean After Vaccine Mandate Riots

The French military and police are dispatching special forces units to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to quell five days of rioting over France’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the former colony “very explosive” after ugly scenes of burning, violence, and...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe — (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France's president warned of a “very explosive” situation in the territory, after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting. France's central government sent in police special...
PROTESTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France’s Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to...
PROTESTS
AFP

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduced coronavirus restrictions. - Dutch unrest, Austrian protest - Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government's coronavirus restrictions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeantoday.com

Violence Erupts in the French Territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique

PARIS, France (Reuters)– French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday protests over COVID-19 restrictions in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe have created a “very explosive” situation. Macron was talking to journalists ahead of a meeting between the French prime minister and lawmakers from the Caribbean island scheduled later on...
LABOR ISSUES
eturbonews.com

Violent COVID-19 riots spread from Guadeloupe to Martinique

The strikers were reportedly angered at not being received by the governor of Martinique at the end of their first day of demonstrations. Yesterday, 17 trade unions on the French territorial island of Martinique called for a general strike to show their opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and the imposition of France’s coronavirus health pass.
LABOR ISSUES
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Dozens’ of migrants dead after boat sinks in English Channel

As many as 30 migrants are reported to have died today after their boat sank in the English Channel.Twenty-seven bodies have been retrieved from the water and 26 people have been rescued after an inflatable dinghy on its way to Britain sank on Wednesday, French officials told the country’s media.Prime minister Boris Johnson this afternoon chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, bringing together senior ministers with security chiefs, to discuss the UK response to the tragedy.Mr Johnson offered additional support to France to tackle criminal people-smuggling gangs, declaring: “I say to our partners across the Channel, now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels

Violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures in Brussels on Sunday, in which police said tens of thousands of people took part. The march began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed. AFP also saw at least two police injured in the events, as officers in riot gear charged the crowd backed by water cannon. One protester was seen being evacuated by an ambulance near the Berlaymont, the EU headquarters. Police told Belga news agency that three police officers were injured in the rioting, without giving further details.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy