Carrick to take temporary charge

By BBC Sport
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester United captain Michael Carrick will step up from his coaching role to become temporary...

Michael Carrick will face the media TODAY for first time as Manchester United's caretaker boss as former midfielder takes temporary charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

Michael Carrick will face the media on Monday for the first time as Manchester United's interim manager as he becomes the next former player to take temporary charge of the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer's three-year...
Manchester United press conference LIVE: Michael Carrick faces the media for the FIRST time as the new interim manager of the Red Devils as takes the reigns from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his sacking

Michael Carrick will face the music for the first time as Manchester United's new caretaker boss today after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday. Solskjaer's three-year reign as boss came to a disastrous end after damning defeats by Liverpool, Man City and ultimately Watford left the United board with no other choice.
Michael Carrick
Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
United caretaker Carrick relishing the challenge

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game at Villarreal. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in...
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Manchester United: Continuity caretaker Michael Carrick takes charge of club in need of sweeping change

A new broom sweeps clean but it is not yet clear whether that will be the case for Manchester United’s caretaker manager, if that is indeed what we’re calling him. Michael Carrick is the interim appointment before the interim appointment before the eventual appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor at the end of the season. One of the biggest clubs in world football could conceivably be led by four different managers – Solskjaer included – in the space of six months. And that’s if this all goes to plan.It is easy to mock this unorthodox approach to appointing...
Michael Carrick asked Solskjær about taking charge of Manchester United

Michael Carrick called Ole Gunnar Solskjær before taking over at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s interim manager has revealed. “It’s been an emotional few days,” Carrick said after leading his side to a 2-0 win at Villarreal. “And the first person I spoke to was Ole to see what he thought about it, because I thought that was the right thing to do. I take pride in the responsibility of taking the team.”
Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
'Carrick passed with flying colours'

Michael Carrick landed a "crucial" win as caretaker manager of Manchester United and navigated his first game "with flying colours", says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Carrick oversaw United's 2-0 win at Villarreal on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League...
