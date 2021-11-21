ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

This is a big one.

The 8-2 Packers are in Minneapolis to take on the 4-5 Vikings in the first of two meetings this season between the hated NFC North rivals. Green Bay will look to avenge its surprising loss to Minnesota at Lambeau Field last season and further distance itself in the division, while the Vikings are hoping to get back to .500 and improve their odds of landing a wild card spot.

Eight of the Vikings' nine games this season have come down to one score — most of them being determined on the final play of the game — so I'm expecting more of the same in this one. It should be an intense, exciting contest between two talented teams that are closer in quality than their records would suggest. Both teams are coming off wins last week, as the Packers shut out the Seahawks and the Vikings got a nice win against the Chargers on the road.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the big game:

  • Vikings vs. Packers Score Prediction: Who Wins the NFC North Rivalry Game in Minneapolis?

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream it:

Bashaud Breeland, Mason Cole Listed as Starters for Vikings vs. Packers

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Kirk Morrison, Jeff Darlington)

Betting line: Packers -1.5 (O/U 47.5)

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Greg Coleman
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Pete Bercich
Person
Kirk Morrison
Person
Pam Oliver
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal. Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Espn Radio#American Football#Watch Vikings#Packers#Nfc North#Chargers#Packers Score Prediction#Starters#Fox#Packers 1 5 Lrb
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Might’ve Had A Telling Admission On Friday

Aaron Rodgers might’ve had a pretty telling admission while speaking about a potential Green Bay Packers 2022 game on Friday. There was trade talk for Rodgers all offseason. The superstar quarterback reportedly wanted out of Green Bay, with teams like San Francisco and Denver getting mentioned as possible destinations for the MVP.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Kirk Cousins Thinks He Was Too Aggressive Against the Packers. Mike Zimmer Disagrees

Kirk Cousins' newfound aggressiveness pushing the ball downfield over the past two weeks has led to a pair of massive, season-saving victories for the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins completed 49 of 72 passes for 634 yards and five touchdowns in wins over the Chargers and Packers. That was a product of limiting the incessant checkdowns that were holding the Vikings' offense back for much of this season and instead, airing the ball out to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who make up arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Sunday Night Showdown vs. Cowboys Kicks Off Massive Four-Game Stretch for Vikings

The Vikings' bye week is over, and a four-game stretch that projects as their toughest of the season has arrived. It starts this Sunday with what should be a highly entertaining matchup in the national spotlight. The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys, winners of five in a row since a thrilling season-opening loss to the defending champion Buccaneers, come to Minneapolis this weekend for a primetime showdown on Halloween night. The Cowboys are playing as well as any team in the NFL this season, with the league's top offense by most statistical measures and a defense that leads the league in interceptions. Both teams will be well-rested coming off their byes, so it'll come down to which team has the better game plan and executes at a higher level. If we've learned anything from the Vikings' first six games, it's to expect a dramatic one-score ending every time they take the field.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Still Searching For Answers After Yet Another Leads Disappears in Loss to Ravens

The Vikings, seven-point underdogs on this day in Baltimore, were already leading 14-3 when an opportunity emerged to extend that lead even further. It was late in the first half and rookie safety Cam Bynum had just made an incredible play, diving for an interception on an errant throw by Lamar Jackson. Not only that, but Bynum had the presence of mind to get off the grass and scamper 27 yards deep into Ravens territory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
InsideTheVikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football Live Score Updates

The Vikings caught a break with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being ruled out for tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup. Now they need to take care of business. Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be making his first NFL regular season start. If Mike Zimmer and the Vikings can't get it done at home against Rush and company, that would be a bad sign for their chances of making a run to the playoffs this year.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Trevon Diggs Brings Historic Interception Streak into Matchup With Kirk Cousins, Vikings

The Vikings know a thing or two about a player named Diggs making headlines for his ability to catch the football. Stefon Diggs spent his first five NFL seasons in Minnesota, going from overlooked fifth-round pick to star receiver and household name after the Minneapolis Miracle and multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Stefon's younger brother Trevon also began his career as a receiver, but moved to cornerback while at Alabama. One month after the Vikings traded Stefon to the Buffalo Bills for a haul of draft picks, including a first-rounder that became Justin Jefferson, Trevon entered the league as a second-round pick by the Cowboys.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
107
Followers
452
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy