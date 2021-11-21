How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

This is a big one.

The 8-2 Packers are in Minneapolis to take on the 4-5 Vikings in the first of two meetings this season between the hated NFC North rivals. Green Bay will look to avenge its surprising loss to Minnesota at Lambeau Field last season and further distance itself in the division, while the Vikings are hoping to get back to .500 and improve their odds of landing a wild card spot.

Eight of the Vikings' nine games this season have come down to one score — most of them being determined on the final play of the game — so I'm expecting more of the same in this one. It should be an intense, exciting contest between two talented teams that are closer in quality than their records would suggest. Both teams are coming off wins last week, as the Packers shut out the Seahawks and the Vikings got a nice win against the Chargers on the road.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the big game:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream it:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Kirk Morrison, Jeff Darlington)

Betting line: Packers -1.5 (O/U 47.5)

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

