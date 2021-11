PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In a new study published by LawnStarter, data collection showed Arizona ranked first for the most food wasted in the nation. According to the data, Arizona ranked first in highest share of food wasted and lowest share of recycled food. Rounding out the other worst states in both categories were North Dakota, Nevada and New Mexico. The data was found by comparing the 50 states' food waste, how much of the food was repurposed and what measures are in place to reduce food loss.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO