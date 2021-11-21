Illinois, Cincy meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Dores welcome 11 members into Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eleven inductees into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame were announced Saturday by vice chancellor and athletics director Candice Lee, including 2021 class members Jan van Breda Kolff (men’s basketball), Jim Foster (women’s basketball), Harriet Brumfield (women’s basketball), Walter Overton (football), Doug Nettles (football), Ray Morrison (football), Dansby Swanson (baseball), David Williams (athletic director), Dot Poag (administration), Michelle Peloquin (bowling) and Sydney Campbell (women’s tennis).
