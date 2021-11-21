Illinois, Cincy meet in Hall of Fame Classic

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.

