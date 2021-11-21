ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illinois, Cincy meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

Cincinnati (4-0) vs. Illinois (2-1) Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Illinois will take the floor in the Hall of Fame Classic. Cincinnati...

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincy#Hall Of Fame Classic#T Mobile Center#Division I 26 4 Percent#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
vucommodores.com

Hall of Fame Class Announced

Dores welcome 11 members into Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eleven inductees into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame were announced Saturday by vice chancellor and athletics director Candice Lee, including 2021 class members Jan van Breda Kolff (men’s basketball), Jim Foster (women’s basketball), Harriet Brumfield (women’s basketball), Walter Overton (football), Doug Nettles (football), Ray Morrison (football), Dansby Swanson (baseball), David Williams (athletic director), Dot Poag (administration), Michelle Peloquin (bowling) and Sydney Campbell (women’s tennis).
NASHVILLE, TN
hope.edu

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Classic Tickets on Sale for Men's Basketball

Hope College will host the 25th Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Classic men's basketball tournament on Friday-Saturday, November 26-27, at DeVos Fieldhouse. Sponsored by the Lighthouse Insurance and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame, the four-team tournament annually held over Thanksgiving weekend will feature the Flying Dutchmen, Aquinas College, Calvin University, and Cornerstone University.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thejournal-news.net

Wood Inducted Into Horseshoe Hall Of Fame

For almost three decades, Mike Wood has dedicated much of his free time to building up the sport that he loves. Now, that sport has given the Litchfield horseshoe pitcher a little love back. On Sept. 4, at the Illinois State Horseshoe Tournament in Moline, Wood was inducted into the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Barnes Meets With The Media Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Tip-Off

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Vols’ trip to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Vols’ have started Barnes’ seventh season in Knoxville well, earning a pair of 25-plus point victories over instate foes UT-Martin and ETSU. The challenge increases...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wholehogsports.com

PODCAST: Basketball Hogs are 3-0 with Hall of Fame Classic up next

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Dudley Dawson, Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph share their insights from the Razorbacks' 93-80 win over Northern Iowa. This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming games against Kansas State and either Illinois or Cincinnati at the Hall of...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy