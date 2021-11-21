Hot Toys ‘Far From Home’ Spider-Man Fits In A Lot of Villain References

Timed with the release of the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hot Toys announces the details of their Spider-Man (Integrated Suit) 1/6th scale figure. For the web-heads out there, you have options with either the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition. A litany of accessories come with this ‘30 points of articulation’ figure including an unmasked head with an incredible likeness of Tom Holland. A masked head with four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, as well as 11 swappable hands for a variety of display combinations. The brand-new Integrated Suit comes with screen-accurate detailing, magnetically attachable ‘web-wings’ and four detachable gold-colored pincers. For the hands, there is a holdable mask, smart phone, six strings of spider webs of various length, and one open spider web effect. Included with the figure is a specially designed figure stand with the movie logo and character nameplate on the base.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO