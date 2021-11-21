ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Toys ‘Far From Home’ Spider-Man Fits In A Lot of Villain References

By Mike Phalin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home will be hitting theatres soon, but his Hot Toys action figure is quite a ways off. Looking like the Iron Spider suit, this one is called the “Integrated Suit” and is probably loaded with Stark tech. Unfortunately, this particular Spidey won’t ship until the first quarter of...

IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Darker Tone and Generations of Villains

Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Darker Tone. In just over a month, Spider-Man: No Way Home will put Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to the ultimate test. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro were confirmed well over a year ago. However, the recently released poster seems to hint that more Spidey bad guys are back as well. While speaking with Total Film, teased three generations of villains in the film. He also took the opportunity to once again shoot down some popular rumors. Tom Holland teases.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Trailer Brings Back All the Villains

Sony Pictures has dropped the final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse-spanning conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trilogy of Tom Holland Spider-Man films. And no, there is seemingly no sign of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. (Feel free to freeze-frame the trailer over the next hour in an effort to prove otherwise though.) Nonetheless, this final Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer does reveal a displaced Sandman, Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Lizard, the Green Goblin (seemingly voiced by Willem Dafoe), plus way more of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). Even though Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man battle, they also seem to have more civilized conversations as well; perhaps they will not be enemies all the time.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Look Out! Here Comes The Hot Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home Collectibles

Timed with the release of the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hot Toys announces the details of their Spider-Man (Integrated Suit) 1/6th scale figure. For the web-heads out there, you have options with either the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition. A litany of accessories come with this ‘30 points of articulation’ figure including an unmasked head with an incredible likeness of Tom Holland. A masked head with four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, as well as 11 swappable hands for a variety of display combinations. The brand-new Integrated Suit comes with screen-accurate detailing, magnetically attachable ‘web-wings’ and four detachable gold-colored pincers. For the hands, there is a holdable mask, smart phone, six strings of spider webs of various length, and one open spider web effect. Included with the figure is a specially designed figure stand with the movie logo and character nameplate on the base.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys figure offers detailed look at Peter Parker’s new Integrated Suit

Following on from yesterday’s action-packed – and villain-packed – new trailer, Sideshow and Hot Toys have given Spider-Man fans a detailed look at Peter Parker’s new ‘Integrated Suit’ from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home with the unveiling of the new sixth scale Movie Masterpiece Series figure which is based on the likeness of Tom Holland’s webslinger in next month’s hotly-anticipated sequel. The collectible is available to pre-order now, priced at $425; take a look here…
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Peter Parker Faces Villains From His Past In New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Official Trailer

As of today, November 17, we are just one month away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home, the third installment in the Tom Holland-led franchise, is likely going to be the most intense Spider-Man film yet, with Holland's failed attempt to separate his character, Peter Parker, from Parker's superhero secret identity creating a hole in the MCU's famed Multiverse. And after an official teaser trailer gave fans a very first look at the upcoming movie, and a new movie poster revealed which villain's from Spider-Man's past would be resurfacing, the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Final Spider-Man No Way Home arrives - as do key villains

It's the one we've been waiting for: the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has arrived and it has given us the clearest indication yet of just what is going on. Peter Parker is struggling. Since he was bitten by that radioactive spider he has only had one week of his life that's normal. And so sets up the story for No Way Home, Parker wants everyone to forget that he is Spider-Man.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breakdown: Goblins, Lizards and Sand.

WARNING: The following post contains potential spoilers. Proceed with caution. Marvel Studios has just released the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home on their official YouTube Channel. Sadly there was no appearance from Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, most likely waiting for a last minute reveal. But, we did see the return of Green Goblin (Spider-Man), The Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man), Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and even Sandman (Spider-Man 3). We even get more of Doctor Octopus but see that his arms get an upgrade at some point, resembling Tony Stark’s tech.
MOVIES
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has once again insisted that he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.The 38-year-old actor’s comment comes after fans were convinced that Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker in the new Marvel film.“I am not [in No Way Home],” the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor told GQ in a recent interview. With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, the excitement has been fuelled even more by the second trailer, as well as a brand new TV spot that debuted on Sunday (21 November).It’s known that Green...
MOVIES
