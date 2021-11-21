ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy skies today Windy Monday and Tuesday

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 21, 2021 Sunset today at 4:58 p.m. Sunrise Monday at 7:04 a.m....

wsvaonline.com

WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Mild and windy today, rain arrives tonight

Clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon but temperatures will rise to 50F. It does turn windy with gusts over 40 mph possible. The next system moves in on Thanksgiving, bringing mostly rain with rain/snow possible as it starts to move out. Temperatures are left cold heading into Friday with a chance of lake effect flurries early. The weekend remains cold with a chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
vandaliaradio.com

Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer Today—Rain on the Way for tonight

It will be a breezy and warmer day today. We are looking at mostly cloudy skies for today with a high of 56. It will be windy with winds gusting out of the south at better than 35 miles per hour. Then, rain is expected tonight–mainly in the early morning hours–with a low of 39.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warmer today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. Don’t get used to the warmer temps though. A few spotty showers today as our next cold front moves into the Southern Plains this afternoon. Shower activity picks up tonight/overnight with more widespread showers and thundershowers to start Thursday/Thanksgiving. While severe weather is not expected, strong winds will be possible tomorrow morning with these thundershowers. As we go through the day, showers and clouds should clear through the day. As far as temps go, our high will actually be overnight tonight, and the low in the afternoon tomorrow. We’ll be in the 60s just after midnight, and temperatures only drop from there through the day. For Black Friday, we’re dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Black Friday will also start off cold, morning lows will be at or near freeing for northern portions of East Texas. More rain in the forecast for Saturday PM and Sunday AM, doesn’t look like much and should hinder any outdoor plans. Mostly sunny skies to start next week with highs in the upper 60s.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WDAM-TV

Sunny today with cloudy skies and a few showers for Thanksgiving.

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will warm up into the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will...
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Mostly Sunny and Windy Today. Showers Tomorrow Morning and Cooler

Mostly sunny, breezy, and a few degrees warmer today, with winds from the South at 10-20 mph and gusting to up to 30 mph at times. Today’s high will be 63 with a low tonight of 50. Clouds will increase during the early evening hours ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday morning.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wbap.com

Cloudy Today, Rainy Overnight

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Partly sunny skies with a high of 47 today in Longmont

Longmont should see highs in the 40s today before things warm up over the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 19. Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of...
LONGMONT, CO
Daily Camera

Partly sunny skies with a high of 47 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 40s today before things warm up over the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 19. Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of...
BOULDER, CO

