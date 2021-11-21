ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oc0b3_0d3FeAo700
Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, reacts with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova at the finish area during the second run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Alessandro Trovati)

LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland.

The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.

Shiffrin nearly skied out in her final run but did well to recover as she came off the race line turning into the steep pitch and only just managed to clear the next gate.

Like she did in Saturday’s race, Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs. Her winning margin on Sunday was .16 bigger than the day before.

“I like Levi. It was so difficult today. Honestly, I didn’t like too much the second run, so it was like a big fight,” Vlhova said.

It was the Slovakian’s 22nd career win, 14th in slalom, and fifth in Levi. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the race in Finland since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.

Lena Dürr placed third as the top three were identical to Saturday’s race. The German was .78 behind for her third career podium finish.

Slalom World Cup and world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 1.64 back in eighth.

Shiffrin was aiming for her 46th career win in slalom, which would have seen her match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

Her next chance to reach the mark comes in front of an American home crowd in Killington, Vermont, next Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of World Cup slalom in Levi

LEVI, FINLAND (AP) — Petra Vlhova has built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion finished .11 of a second ahead of the American as the pair seemed set to continue their dominance in the event. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin will match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup victories in a single discipline if she wins the race to raise her career tally of slalom wins to 46.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Petra Vlhova wins over Mikaela Shiffrin for second consecutive day

LEVI, Finland — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland. The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.
SPORTS
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson and Bowe post World Cup skating wins again; Peterson wins U.S. women’s curling Trials; Vlhova beats Shiffrin twice in Levi

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● Two FIS Alpine World Cup slaloms for women were held in the north Finnish town of Levi on Saturday and Sunday, with the race offering a reindeer as a “prize” for the winner. Actually, the winner gets to name a reindeer, but it’s a pretty good promotional gimmick nonetheless.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy