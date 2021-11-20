ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Whitfield shuts out Harrisonville for shot at Missouri soccer title

By Roman Duenez, Gregg Palermo, Charlie Marlow
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNmzn_0d3FbGHW00

FENTON, Mo. — A spot in the Class 2 state soccer championship game was on the line Friday night in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as Whitfield School (17-5) faced off on the pitch at Soccer Park against Harrisonville (10-10-1).

Kaeden Anderson scored off a corner kick for the Warriors. Later, it was his teammate Jimmy Milgie getting in on the action along with Nolan Schulte. It adds up to a 5-0 win over Harrisonville.

With the win, Whitfield moves on to face Perryville in the state final Saturday at 4 p.m. Harrisonville will play Excelsior Springs in the third-place game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Perryville, MO
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Fenton, MO
City
Harrisonville, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
481
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy