UTM visits N. Dakota

By Automated Insights
 3 days ago

UT Martin (1-3) vs. North Dakota (2-2) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and North Dakota look to bounce back from losses. UT Martin came up short in an 80-67 game to Troy in its last outing. North Dakota lost 98-79...

247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
omavs.com

Mavericks Head to South Dakota State and South Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. - The Mavericks took down North Dakota State and North Dakota in their final home matches. The Mavericks keep the top spot in the Summit League standings as they hold a 13-1 conference record. Omaha hits the road for the remainder of the regular season as they take on South Dakota State on Thursday at 7 p.m. and continue with South Dakota on Sunday at 3 p.m.
North Dakota State
thunderboltradio.com

UTM Claims OVC Title

In college football, the UT Martin Skyhawks claimed their first OVC championship in 15 years with a win over Tennessee Tech 42 to 3 Saturday. The number 10 ranked Skyhawks have now put together 9 straight wins following Saturday’s win including a perfect 5 and 0 conference schedule. Their 9th win is the second longest win streak in the nation and the Skyhawks have been guaranteed an automatic berth in the FCS Playoffs for the second time in the history of the football program.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

Montana (1-1) vs. North Dakota (0-1) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over North Dakota. Montana has won by an average of 11 points in its last nine wins over the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota's last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 74-69 win.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Buffalo pays visit to N. Texas

Buffalo (0-1) vs. North Texas (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Buffalo in an early season matchup. Buffalo fell short in an 88-76 game at Michigan on Wednesday. North Texas is coming off an 84-53 win at home over Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday. Hochman: As Cardinals try to build deft...
thecash-book.com

Notre Dame’s Lexi Rubel continues family tradition of playing college basketball by signing with UTM

Senior Lexi Rubel officially signed her national letter of intent with UT Martin to continue her basketball career last Wednesday. Front row pictured from left to right: Matt Rubel (father), Lexi Rubel and Michele Millham Rubel (mother). Back row: Kate Rubel (sister), Notre Dame assistant coach Matt Floyd, Notre Dame head coach Kirk Boeller, Tori Rubel (sister) and Brie Rubel (sister). Photos by Jay Forness.
wcn247.com

South Dakota St. holds off N. Dakota 24-21 with interception

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Frahm kicked a 38-yard, fourth-quarter field goal and Malik Lofton intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line with 42 seconds remaining to preserve South Dakota State’s 24-21 season-ending victory over North Dakota. The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, await an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs. Chris Oladokun completed 19 of 26 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns. Quincy Vaughn and Otis Weah rushed for touchdowns for North Dakota, which never led but battled into three ties. Tommy Schuster threw for 218 yards for the Fighting Hawks with one TD and one interception.
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Tuesday after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn. The Gamecocks won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s championship on Monday in the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll. The AP decided to hold the […]
