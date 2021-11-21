UTM visits N. Dakota

In college football, the UT Martin Skyhawks claimed their first OVC championship in 15 years with a win over Tennessee Tech 42 to 3 Saturday. The number 10 ranked Skyhawks have now put together 9 straight wins following Saturday’s win including a perfect 5 and 0 conference schedule. Their 9th win is the second longest win streak in the nation and the Skyhawks have been guaranteed an automatic berth in the FCS Playoffs for the second time in the history of the football program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO