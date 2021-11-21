ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNeese St. takes on Carver College

By Automated Insights
Carver College vs. McNeese State (1-3) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. McNeese State lost 85-46 to LSU...

