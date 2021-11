WEST LAFAYETTE – For the first time since March 2020, fans are filing into Mackey Arena prior to a game that actually counts. A Purdue exhibition game against Division II University of Indianapolis on Thursday was played in front of a noisy, near-capacity crowd, demonstrating just how starved the Boilermaker faithful are for the return of college basketball. An even bigger crowd is slated to be on hand tonight, when Purdue opens its 124th season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO