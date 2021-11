Liverpool look unlikely to add to the injury hit squad in January despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita leaving for AFCON, which will be another let down by FSG. Let's be honest, Jurgen Klopp has worked miracles to not only assemble the team he has but also to be successful with the backing he has had since joining the Reds.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO