LEAK - Zweihander Melee Weapon. ZestyCODLeaks has offered us our first look at the Zweihander Melee Weapon - that could be coming to Vanguard in Season 1 - and it looks epic!. Zesty himself rendered the image you can see in the tweet below by using data-mined files and it looks like the Zweihander is going to be a claymore-like two-handed longsword. It is certainly something you'd see in Treyarch's new iteration of Zombies, anyway.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO