Penn State report card: Grading the Nittany Lions' 28-0 win over Rutgers

Saturday afternoon as the Michigan Wolverines took on the Penn State Nitty Lions in Happy Valley, the Wolverines got some unhappy news regarding one of their top offensive stars: Blake Corum. Last week in the game against Indiana, Corum left after one carry. Hassan Haskins stepped up and carried the load for the offense on Corum’s departure, and may have to do so the rest of the season. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Corum will miss the remainder of the regular season with a high ankle sprain.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO