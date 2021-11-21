Sunday Aftermath: Vanderbilt was a disappointment, sure, but now it's Egg Bowl week

West Virginia received the ball first on Saturday and executed an 11 play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. If you were only interested in watching the Mountaineer offense, you should have turned the TV off right there. As Neal Brown put it, the Oklahoma State defense “consumed” the West Virginia offense. The offense gained 48% of their total yards on the first drive and was entirely stagnant the rest of the game. While the offensive performance was disappointing, you must credit the stingy Oklahoma State defense who starts nine seniors and two juniors. The Cowpokes defense ranks in the top five nationally in many metrics, including third in Defensive Beta Rank and fourth in Defensive Fremeau Efficiency Index (DFEI). While this performance by the Mountaineers was disappointing, there is still much to play for and better matchups ahead for the final three games of the season. Let’s check out the numbers.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO