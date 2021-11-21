ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sunday Aftermath: Vanderbilt was a disappointment, sure, but now it's Egg Bowl week

By Chuck Rounsaville about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np5ls_0d3FS83E00
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach

OK, I readily admit there were moments of disappointment, or worse, in the 31-17 victory over Vanderbilt last night in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Bowl#American Football
On3.com

4-star wideout Zavion Thomas to commit on Thanksgiving

Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ducks Lose OL Commit: What's Next?

On Tuesday morning Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. offensive lineman Percy Lewis confirmed most of our suspicions. Lewis decided to back off his verbal commitment that he made back in early March. Fortunately for Oregon, Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal have done a great job recruiting the position group to this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Recruit Reveals What Luke Fickell Told Him

Much has been made this year about whether or not this will be Luck Fickell’s last college football season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are cruising through the AAC once again and on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth, leading many to wonder if the program’s head coach will pursue a job at one of the various Power Five vacancies.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Bryan Harsin hints at Auburn personnel change in Iron Bowl

When Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn last December, he knew exactly what the expectation would be. Not only did Auburn fans hope he could lead the Tigers to a new chapter of success, but there’s one task — one game — in which fans expect Auburn to be competitive, if not win, year in and year out: the Iron Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Ohio State Buckeyes have leaped the Alabama Crimson Tide for the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were once again revealed on Tuesday night. The decision, while somewhat surprising to some, wasn’t unforeseen. Ohio State defeated No. 7 Michigan State, now ranked No. 12, by...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

CFP rankings: What the committee got right, what they got wrong ahead of rivalry week

The fourth CFP rankings are out and, as we break down the new Top 25, we dissect what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong. Before rivalry week even had the opportunity to further shake up the CFP rankings and the Top 25, the penultimate week of the regular season gave the College Football Playoff committee quite a bit to ponder — though some things deserved more thought than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Latest On Star QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s lack of availability has bled into Week 12. After missing this past Sunday’s 16-13 win against the Chicago Bears, the Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback missed Tuesday’s walkthrough with the team, per ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley. While he did not participate, he was present at team facilities. Jackson...
NFL
fbschedules.com

College football bowl projections: Bowl Season’s Week 10 outlook

College football bowl projections for the 2021 season have been released by Bowl Season following the games of Week 10. Bowl Season is the “collective coalition of the 44 bowl games played in the traditional college football postseason.” Their bowl projections are based on the current College Football Playoff Rankings and conference standings.
ARLINGTON, TX
smokingmusket.com

The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Taking a look at the numbers behind West Virginia’s disappointing loss to Oklahoma State

West Virginia received the ball first on Saturday and executed an 11 play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. If you were only interested in watching the Mountaineer offense, you should have turned the TV off right there. As Neal Brown put it, the Oklahoma State defense “consumed” the West Virginia offense. The offense gained 48% of their total yards on the first drive and was entirely stagnant the rest of the game. While the offensive performance was disappointing, you must credit the stingy Oklahoma State defense who starts nine seniors and two juniors. The Cowpokes defense ranks in the top five nationally in many metrics, including third in Defensive Beta Rank and fourth in Defensive Fremeau Efficiency Index (DFEI). While this performance by the Mountaineers was disappointing, there is still much to play for and better matchups ahead for the final three games of the season. Let’s check out the numbers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AL.com

Kentucky at Vanderbilt by the numbers: Bye week bad for Commodores

Kentucky (6-3, 4-3) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) 6 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN2) 5 Times in 88 SEC seasons Kentucky has won at least five conference games, which the Wildcats would accomplish again with a victory on Saturday. Kentucky had five league victories in 1950, 1954, 1976 and 2018 and six conference wins in 1977.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy