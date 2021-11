Park goers will be disappointed to see this popular Disney ride is down for an extended time. Even worse: it’s one of the busiest weeks of the year!. The week of Thanksgiving is historically one of the busiest weeks of the year. Others include the week between Christmas and New Year as well as the weeks of Easter and 4th of July. Be sure to follow Character Locator to help you navigate the parks during holidays (or any time!)

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO