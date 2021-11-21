ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meliá Hotels International to open a new luxury resort on the paradise island of Lombok, Indonesia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeliá Hotels International, a world leader in premium resort hotels, looks to bring a touch of Spanish luxury to Indonesia with the opening of Gran Meliá Lombok in 2024. Already one of the hotel group’s most sought-after destinations, the new opening will mark the first Gran Meliá property on the paradise...

Robb Report

Inside Pine Cay, a Five-Star Caribbean Private Island Resort So Low-Profile It’s Almost a Secret

Even the most knowledgeable Caribbean travelers might tilt their heads upon mention of Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos—and that aura of hidden mystique isn’t by chance. Situated along the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and ringed by a two-mile stretch of powdery, white sand beach, the 800-acre private island feels worlds away, but is just a brief (and beautiful) 20-minute boat ride from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos’ main tourism hub. Turks and Caicos itself is just a three-and-a-half-hour plane ride from New York City, and is known for its crystal-clear, bright blue waters and soft limestone sand. What most surprises travelers unaware...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Princess Reveals Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise

Princess Cruises has revealed the itinerary for its 111-day 2024 World Cruise, which opens for sale on Nov. 11, 2021. The voyage will be operated by the 2,200-passenger, 92,822-ton Island Princess. It will sail roundtrip from North America, departing Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2024, and Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Hilton Just Opened a New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun

The all-inclusive space continues to surge, and more and more major brands are putting a major focus on the sector. That includes Hilton, which has been steadily growing its Caribbean and Mexico all-inclusive portfolio in the last few years, particularly amid the pandemic. And now the company has added another...
LIFESTYLE
#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Paradise Island#Spanish
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Standard International New Hotel Openings

The Standard, London is Standard International’s first property outside America. This week Managing Director Elli Jafari threw a party in The Standard, London’s event space Townhouse 8 to celebrate the launch of two new properties. “We’re pleased to announce two new hotels: The Standard, Ibiza and The Standard, Hua Hin,” she explained. “Our Ibiza hotel will have a sexy bar with amazing music. The 67 bedroom hotel is in the famous and historic Old Town and you’ll be able to hire one or more of our many private villas too. It’s very rare to be able to rent a private villa in the Old Town.” The Standard, Ibiza will open its doors to guests in spring 2022.
ECONOMY
budgettravel.com

$569 Cabo Beach Resort for 3 Nights w/$280 in Perks

Fully Refundable - Villa La Estancia – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - This 4-star hotel sits on Medano Beach, one of the best beaches for swimming in Cabo, and it's only a five-minute drive from the happenings of the buzzing downtown area. What's Included. Check in for 3 nights, Jan....
TRAVEL
Seattle Times

These lavish new resorts in Costa Rica are immersing guests in nature while offering three very different styles of luxury.

Located on the Nicoya Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean, Hacienda Barrigona (from $395 per villa, including two family-style meals) sits on a 500-acre nature reserve filled with rainforest-shaded trails teeming with wildlife. Three villas, which have views of the ocean, house just 11 individual bedrooms with high ceilings and wraparound verandas. Groups who want complete privacy can book the entire property.
TRAVEL
Hotel Online

New Dual-Branded Hyatt Hotels Land at Los Angeles International Airport

CHICAGO – November 10, 2021 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces the opening of the Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd, both located directly adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and with views of the LAX runways and the lights of downtown Los Angeles. In the midst of LAX’s robust $14B renovation, the new properties are steps away from the airport’s highly anticipated “people mover,” and brings an elevated Hyatt experience to the rapidly evolving neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Travel to Italy in luxury: the best new hotels and jewelry shops

A dose of dolce vita is the perfect post-pandemic pick-me-up, and there’s never been a better time to book a trip to Italy. Luxury airline Emirates has just relaunched its daily service between JFK and Milan (from $597 round trip). If that’s not enough reason to book a jaunt now,...
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Th8 Palm opens to bookings in Dubai

Th8 Palm is now open for bookings on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The new Accor lifestyle property launches as an all-suite beachside resort with 121 suites, each with ocean views and an innovative design. The destination also offers a 200-metre private beach and a temperature-controlled infinity pool. The interiors...
MIDDLE EAST
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Private Luxury Villa opens in December at Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls

Southern Africa’s newest safari villa, the Mutota Forest Villa, opens at Victoria Falls in December 2021. The luxury villa is located in a secluded corner of the five-star boutique hotel, Mbano Manor Hotel. The masterpiece Mutota Forest Villa offers the discerning traveller an understated, yet intimate, luxury safari experience, in Victoria Falls.
LIFESTYLE
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best luxury hotels on the Spanish island of Ibiza

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. The tiny Spanish island of Ibiza has a big reputation, but there’s more to the world’s clubbing capital than meets the eye. Whether it’s discovering Ibiza’s widely acclaimed natural beauty, exploring Mediterranean coastal towns, experiencing the local culture, riding the island’s network of cycle trails, digging in to the gastronomical selection, listening to sundown grooves at a beach bar, living the nightlife in the world’s most massive clubs, or hiking up to Dalt Vila and meandering through the labyrinth of the age-old stone walls – anything is possible on this island with a thousand faces. Here’s my selection of the 10 best luxury hotels in Ibiza, which can be as chilled out or up-tempo as you wish.
WORLD
CNN

World's highest 360-degree infinity pool opens in Dubai

(CNN) — Dubai has turned breaking world records into something of an art form over the years, and the emirate now has yet another to add to its list. The world's first and highest 360-degree infinity pool has just opened at the Palm Tower, a hotel and residential building from developer Nakheel that offers showstopping views of the Dubai skyline.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Nordic Hotels & Resorts Plans September 2022 Opening of Sommerro in Oslo

Norway’s largest ever preservation project, the new urban retreat is set to be one of Europe’s most anticipated openings in the new year. NEW YORK, NY – November 10, 2021 – Nordic Hotels & Resorts announced today that it is bringing one of Oslo’s most iconic buildings back to life as Sommerro – a new luxury hotel set to open its doors in September 2022. With panoramic views of the Norwegian capital, Sommerro is housed in the former headquarters of Oslo Lysverker, the city’s original electrical company, and will be a modern tribute to Norwegian cultural heritage, revolutionizing the city’s hospitality landscape with a strong focus on eco-conscious experiences. A community in its own right, the 231-room art deco hotel, complete with 56 branded residences, will boast four restaurants and three bars, meeting and event spaces with capacity for up to 150 people, a 200-seat gilded theatre, a gym and wellness space, and the city’s first year-round rooftop pool, sauna, and terrace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelweekly.com

Luxury wellness resort Hacienda AltaGracia opens in Costa Rica

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, a luxury wellness resort in the Talamanca Mountains of Costa Rica, opened on Nov. 18. Sitting on 180 acres, Hacienda AltaGracia has 50 hacienda-style casitas, with one-bedroom accommodations (some with private plunge pools) and two-bedroom structures with large terraces. The resort is all-inclusive, with the...
TRAVEL
architectureartdesigns.com

Acclaimed Landscape Firm Reveals Its Designs on Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI, Thailand (November 16, 2021) — One of Thailand’s most revered landscape architects, Wannaporn Pui Phornprapha, has declared her work at the new Hyatt Regency Koh Samui as one of her most “special” achievements. Wannaporn, the managing director of Bangkok-based firm P Landscape (PLA), has steered numerous award-winning projects...
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book on Paradise Island

Famous for its chi-chi hideaways and high-end resorts, Paradise Island underwent a name change (from the rather less glamorous Hog Island) decades ago to better reflect its allure. Just 5mi (8km) long and less than 1mi (1.6km) wide, it lies in the waters off Nassau and is connected handily by two bridges. Despite its proximity to the buzzing Bahamian capital, there’s a far more serene feel to this idyllic enclave, with miles of sugary sand backed by tall palms, and hotels that range from grand resorts to bijou boltholes. We’ve got the best you can book – with Culture Trip – right here.
LIFESTYLE
yourmileagemayvary.net

Fairmont To Open Luxury Resort Near Disney World

Like other leisure markets, until recently, the major expansion of hotel rooms in Orlando was in the budget space. The drive was to provide a room at an affordable price for as many people that wanted to visit as possible. Even at the theme parks, Disney and Universal went on a building boom for hotels with basic amenities, many of them not even having an onsite sit-down restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL

