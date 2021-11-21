Orchestral pizzicatto

Recently, some good friends who were not regular symphony-goers attended a Pasadena Symphony concert in which I was playing in the violin section. Happily, they loved it! One of the things that really impressed them was that the soloist (Randall Goosby - incredible, go see him!) played the entire Brahms concerto from memory. It is an impressive feat - but I had to explain that performing by memory is pretty standard for a violinist, especially a soloist with orchestra. Just as an actor memorizes his or her lines, a soloist memorizes his or her music.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO