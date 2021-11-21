ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Striker Target 'Happy to Snub' Approaches and Sign New Contract With Current Club

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9bbs_0d3FMMpD00

Leao has been one of the breakout stars of AC Milan's rebuild over the past few years, joining from LOSC Lille in 2019 and since going on to score 18 times for the club.

He has also started the ongoing season in fine form, particularly standing out in the Champions League, where his side have really failed to live up to expectations in a group consisting of Liverpool, Porto, and Atletico Madrid.

The Italian giants are joint-top of Serie A at the moment, however.

With themselves and Napoli tied on 32 points, it's shaping up to be a closely fought title race - with Leao's form maybe a decisive factor.

AC Milan are fully behind the 22-year-old and believe he can develop into a special talent.

According to a report relayed by SempreMilan, directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have been working closely with Leao's agent, Jorge Mendes, to fight off any interest from some top European clubs - including Manchester City.

It's well documented Pep Guardiola's side are short of a recognised striker at the moment. Due to this, we've seen the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne be deployed in a false nine role, with some success.

If City were to return to the transfer market for a striker next summer, it looks like the Portuguese international will be unavailable.

The same report notes Leao is 'happy to snub' Manchester City's advances and sign a new contract with AC Milan worth €4 million a year.

