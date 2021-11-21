ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole sacked by Man United

 3 days ago

Talk of elite managers maybe the post isn’t as elite as they think it is , based on repeating the same mistakes again. Disappointed the legend deserved more time. Disappointed the legend deserved more time. Zidane hand could be “forced” not sure how that works. Doesn’t speak English ,...

OLIVER HOLT: Man United's priorities lie in appearance, not reality... Cristiano Ronaldo's signing might have been a commercial masterstroke but it is one that'll get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the sack

Soon after Manchester United had been embarrassed by City last week, intensifying the debate over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager, United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes posted a message on Twitter showing a group of men laughing uproariously. ‘Gooood vibes,’ it said. Presumably, the extra 0s were meant as a nod...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to discuss the prospect of the sack after Man United's chastening defeat at Watford... but the Norwegian accepts his side is in a 'very bad situation' as his job hangs by a thread

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged he was 'embarrassed' by the manner of Manchester United's defeat at Watford, but insisted the communication between him and the club remained good. United's dismal run of form plumbed new depths on Saturday, as they crumbled to a 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road, slipping to eighth...
Man Utd expected to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following emergency meeting

Manchester United are expected to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford, with Darren Fletcher to step in as a caretaker replacement. United bosses called an emergency meeting in light of the result as the Red Devils fell to their fifth Premier League defeat of...
Will Man Utd sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford defeat?

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer survive a 4-1 loss to Watford? We're about to find out after an emergency meeting has reportedly been called by the Manchester United board after the latest loss. The Times in London is reporting that Solskjaer's job will be the topic of conversation at the meeting.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd announce sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

About a month too late, but still, it's finally happened - Manchester United have confirmed that they have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Saturday in what proved to be the final straw (rather than the humiliating and humbling losses at home to Liverpool and Man City).
Man United board approve decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Interim solutions have been found. Manchester United’s board have now approved the decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. Solskjaer’s reign at the club hit a new low on Saturday evening, when his team lost 4-1 to Watford away from home. This comes after the Norwegian was already under...
'They don't want the manager': Alan Shearer claims Man United stars have 'lost respect' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Watford defeat and SLAMS him for having 'no plan or no tactics' before the Norwegian is sacked

Alan Shearer has ripped into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Watford, claiming that players lost respect for him before the club sacked him as manager on Sunday morning. The Red Devils were blown away by lowly Watford thanks to two goals in each half by the...
Rio Ferdinand concedes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United exit was 'inevitable' as David Beckham and Patrice Evra join the list of club legends praising the sacked Norwegian manager

Former Manchester United players and current TV pundits have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils released a statement announcing their decision to sack the Norweigan manager on Sunday morning after United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.
The beginning of the end? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodward and Cristiano Ronaldo arrive at Man United's training ground with the Norwegian expected to be sacked after abysmal loss at Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have both arrived to Manchester United's training base on Sunday morning with the Norwegian expected to be sacked as Red Devils boss. United were beaten 4-1 by lowly Watford on Saturday with Solskjaer failing to pick up a victory in five out of his last seven league matches - with Sportsmail revealing that the 48-year-old is on the brink of the axe at Old Trafford.
Cavani and Sancho will hope a new boss will give them a chance to shine but Fred and Ronaldo will be nervous about keeping their places: the winners and losers after Man United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In the end, it all proved just a step too far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was a tough sight for supporters, watching their club legend - a man who has brought them so much happiness - look truly beaten after the humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford. From there, there...
Rio Ferdinand savages Man United for their 'embarrassing' handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of preparation... and club legend insists he 'CAN'T' be positive due to 'reactive' mistakes

Manchester United have been criticised for their handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of forward-thinking over their managerial vacancy. Solskjaer was dismissed from his role after United's chastening defeat by Watford, and coach Michael Carrick has been placed in charge on a temporary basis. The long-term plan...
'It's an incredible job': Mauricio Pochettino would 'absolutely' be open to managing Man United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, insists Harry Redknapp - who says former Spurs boss 'wants to live in England'

Mauricio Pochettino would 'absolutely' be open to managing Manchester United after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Harry Redknapp has insisted. Club legend Solskjaer was axed at the weekend after the disastrous 4-1 defeat at Watford, and Pochettino has quickly been identified as a potential successor. Indeed, Pochettino - the...
Harry Maguire insists Man United's underperforming stars MUST take responsibility for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking as he calls on the squad to 'find the right mentality' for crucial Villarreal trip

Harry Maguire insists he and his Manchester United team-mates must shoulder the blame for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, after the Norwegian was shown the exit at Old Trafford on Sunday. The United skipper was sent off in Solskjaer's final game as boss – a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford at...
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
