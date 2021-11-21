ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Manchester United Statement On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Interim Manager To Be Appointed Until End Of Season

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Manchester United have issued a statement this morning after sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were humiliated during a 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday and it seems that was the final straw for the Manchester United board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVlGf_0d3FFeGi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The statement issued on the official club website confirmed the departure of the Norwegian and thanked him for work he has done.

Michael Carrick will take temporary charge but in a surprise the statement suggests United will only be appointing someone until the end of the season which would suggest their number one target may already be in a job.

'Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

'Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

'Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.'

