ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Glazers Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer From Manchester United: Fans React

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

After a humiliating defeat by Watford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked from Manchester United. Joel Glazer has agreed to releave Ole of his duties.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under extreme pressure in the last month from fans, but after another embarrassing defeat yesterday, enough was enough for the Manchester United board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYOWf_0d3FFYvE00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester United have won 4 points out of the last 21 points available. Including to humblings by their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City and a thrashing from relegation threatened Watford yesterday.

With a Champions League match coming up against Villareal midweek and tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the league, it doesn't look promising for whoever takes over Ole.

Early reports suggest that former players and coaching staff Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick are set to take over as interim.

A few moments ago, Manchester United officially announced the departure of Ole Gunanr Solskjaer. We take a look at the reaction from the fans.

One fan said, "Shame on you United fans who wanted him sacked!"

Another fan stated, " He came to our club when it was split massively in the dressing room. He built the trust of the players and re built the team back up again. He may have not got the success but he brought Man Utd into a better place. Thank you Ole and you will always be a player, legend."

Manchester United fans seem to have a mixed reaction of acceptance, sadness and anger.

Another fan was not happy with the decision, "I’ve been a Manchester United fan since birth and I must admit that I’m really disappointed in our board for Sacking Ole.. He is a club legend and was definitely going to turn things around and lead us to win trophies soon. I’m not going to support this club anymore..disgraceful."

Rival fans also have their say on the sacking. More from a sarcastic point of view.

Liverpool fans not happy either with the news, "From a liverpool fan I believe he should have got a lifetime contract."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have decided to SACK Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' in a crisis meeting after Watford horror show... with Joel Glazer telling officials 'to step up their pursuit of Zinedine Zidane' to take over

Manchester United have reportedly decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an emergency board meeting after the shock 4-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday. The hapless Norwegian was left apologising to the away end in front of a chorus of boos at Vicarage Road and now looks almost certain to be relieved of his duties following yet another big, unexpected defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Darren Fletcher
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Watford#Arsenal
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid price for failing to ‘take the next step’

Sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts he paid the price for not being able to “take the next step”.Last season the Norwegian finished a distant second to Manchester City – 12 points behind in the Premier League – and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a marathon penalty shoot-out.However, after a run of just two victories in eight matches – which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City – the final straw was Saturday’s embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.“I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy