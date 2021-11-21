Official: Manchester United Sack Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager at the club.

Speculation had built up after United's 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road yesterday.

Michael Carrick will take interim charge of the team for the upcoming Champions League game in midweek.

In a statement issued by the club, it confirms that they will be looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

That would suggest that their number one target may already be in a job.

'Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole'

Reports from multiple outlets on Saturday evening suggested that Solskjaer would be leaving the club with the terms of his departure being discussed.

United were humiliated in the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday in a game that saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

The pressure had been building on Norwegian Solskjaer after a poor run of form that saw them humiliated at Old Trafford by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

After the game at Watford midfielder Bruno Fernandes tried to suggest to supporters that they should be blaming the players rather than their beleaguered manager.

It looks like the result at Vicarage Road was the end of the road for Solskjaer as focus now switches to his replacement.

United currently sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

