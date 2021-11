Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) broke up bullishly from a daily inside bar at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday and by midafternoon was attempting to hold above Monday’s high-of-day price. The former Goldman Sachs executive and Real Vision founder and CEO Raoul Pal in an interview with Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough said the “flippening,” when Ethereum’s market cap will surpass that of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC), could happen during this market cycle. Pal also stated he doesn’t believe Ethereum is a better asset to Bitcoin, however, and expects Bitcoin’s price to reach $1 million in the future.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO