Friday morning showers for NYC, snow possible Sunday

News 12 meteorologists rain will move in overnight for New York City and some snow is possible Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEXT – Showers Friday morning then turning windy and colder. Cold Saturday .. Watching for late rain showers and maybe a wintry mix. Sunday night into Monday - rain and snow showers. There may be snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in some northern regions - the storm track is still changing and is less from Wednesday.

FRIDAY : Cloudy with morning showers. Rainfall under .25." Partly sunny in the afternoon. Turning windy and colder. Wind Gusts 30 to 35 mph. Highs near 46.

FRIDAY NIGHT : Breezy and cold. Lows 26 to 33.

SATURDAY : Sun and Clouds. Cold. Breezy at times. Gusts to 30 mph. Highs 42-44

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cold. Lows 25 to 30.

SUNDAY : Skies becoming mostly cloudy. Late afternoon rain showers. Highs 43 to 45.

SUNDAY NIGHT : Cloudy with rain showers, may mix and change to snow. Lows 30 to 32. Some snow accumulation in the northern regions.

MONDAY : Cloudy with some morning rain and snow showers. Breezy and Cold. Highs near 44.