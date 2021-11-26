ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday morning showers for NYC, snow possible Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

News 12 meteorologists rain will move in overnight for New York City and some snow is possible Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEXT – Showers Friday morning then turning windy and colder. Cold Saturday .. Watching for late rain showers and maybe a wintry mix. Sunday night into Monday - rain and snow showers. There may be snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in some northern regions - the storm track is still changing and is less from Wednesday.

FRIDAY : Cloudy with morning showers. Rainfall under .25." Partly sunny in the afternoon. Turning windy and colder. Wind Gusts 30 to 35 mph. Highs near 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAUZk_0d3F9v8C00

FRIDAY NIGHT : Breezy and cold. Lows 26 to 33.

SATURDAY : Sun and Clouds. Cold. Breezy at times. Gusts to 30 mph. Highs 42-44

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cold. Lows 25 to 30.

SUNDAY : Skies becoming mostly cloudy. Late afternoon rain showers. Highs 43 to 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlJzb_0d3F9v8C00

SUNDAY NIGHT : Cloudy with rain showers, may mix and change to snow. Lows 30 to 32. Some snow accumulation in the northern regions.

MONDAY : Cloudy with some morning rain and snow showers. Breezy and Cold. Highs near 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMTR8_0d3F9v8C00

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

