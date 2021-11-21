Welcome Home

GALLATIN, Tn. – After the sweet reunion with his mom in California, Noah Clare and his family flew back to Tennessee where they were met with love at every turn. “I still can’t believe that it all just feels like one big nightmare,” said Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis. “And then I look and his little curls are gone and it kind of just hits me all over again. But I cannot wait to crawl in my bed with my baby and just watch cartoons and go to bed and sleep in tomorrow.”

GALLATIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO