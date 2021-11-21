ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Welcome Home

By Nadolyn Lee
Today I drove by someone’s home yelling out the window and waving like a crazy person. It wasn’t road rage; it was a welcome home. I was in a long line of cars that were welcoming home a neighbor who had been in the hospital for 83 days with...

Related
Fort Bend Star

Residents encouraged to submit veteran welcome home stories

Sugar Land residents who want to have their stories of a veteran returning home turned into a work of art have the chance to submit their welcome-home stories until later this month. The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation announced last Monday that the organization is accepting submissions from Sugar Land military...
SUGAR LAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Nicholson
wnky.com

Community gives kidnapped 3-year-old grand welcome home

GALLATIN, Tn. – After the sweet reunion with his mom in California, Noah Clare and his family flew back to Tennessee where they were met with love at every turn. “I still can’t believe that it all just feels like one big nightmare,” said Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis. “And then I look and his little curls are gone and it kind of just hits me all over again. But I cannot wait to crawl in my bed with my baby and just watch cartoons and go to bed and sleep in tomorrow.”
GALLATIN, TN
New Haven Register

Shelton soldier returns home to hero’s welcome

SHELTON — It was a mission accomplished for Operation Welcome Home. William Stanton, a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force National Guard, was welcomed home last Friday from his latest overseas deployment with 100 American flags lined along the curb for a block and a half leading to the service member’s front door.
SHELTON, CT
WNDU

'Princess Ella of Elkhart' Welcomed Home by the Community

A group of Adams high school students is coming together to give back to their community this holiday season. The Thanksgiving celebration is starting early for some Berrien County Children, who are uniting with their forever families. Mike Hoffman's Michiana Memories: Nappanee part 3. Updated: 11 hours ago. As First...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#Covid
thelascopress.com

Holly Schools Celebrate Service Members with Welcome Home Parade

The Holly High School Broncho Marching Band and Holly High School choir students recently honored local military members for protecting our freedoms at the Welcome Home Parade, which spotlighted the district’s award-winning band and choir programs. “Our brave men and women in uniform and their families make so many sacrifices...
HOLLY, MI
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KSLTV

Family and friends welcome home Utah soldiers from year-long deployment

SALT LAKE CITY – Anxious family and friends greeted a group of Utah Soldiers with a hero’s welcome at the Salt Lake International Airport Tuesday after a year-long deployment to the middle east. The 12 men and women from the 141st Military Intelligence Battalion with the Utah National Guard were...
UTAH STATE
American Songwriter

Welcome Y’all: Inside the Home of Nashvillian Lifestyle Guru, Natasha Stoneking

Nashville is full to the brim with all sorts of different creative professionals—from songwriters to actors, audio engineers, film crews, publicists, and more, there’s a whole ecosystem at work bringing the arts and entertainment mecca to life… and now, in the internet age, there’s a new rising niche: lifestyle bloggers and social media influencers. And so far as Music City goes, one of the best in the game is the creator of Hello Happiness, Natasha Stoneking.
NASHVILLE, TN
Addison Independent

Greentree Real Estate welcomes Lincoln native back home

MONKTON — Bianca Perta has joined the ranks of Monkton’s Greentree Real Estate. A Lincoln native, Perta spent more than a decade in New York City, attending Barnard College and working primarily in finance. She says she is excited to return to her home state. Perta brings with her diligence...
MONKTON, VT

