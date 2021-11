When it comes to HGTV's Love It or List It, the premise is pretty simple: People have to decide if they want to stay in their current house or sell it. The choice itself may seem like an easy one, but there's so much that goes into making a home truly yours, and memories can make you want to stay. But sometimes people just want to move, or they feel like the renovations aren't enough to stick around for — and they choose to sell.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO