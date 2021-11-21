ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Plans He Has For You!

“11For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12 Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will...

The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
inquirer.com

One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
marriage.com

13 Signs He Is Heartbroken Over You

When someone experiences a heartbreak, it is usually a challenging moment for them, depending on the circumstances involved. Generally, people believe that when men experience heartbreak, it is easy for them to move on. This is not entirely true because men have different ways of dealing with grief which many...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PIX11

Bronx LGBTQ center provides safe haven for transgender people in need

NEW YORK — Saturday will mark Transgender Day of Rememberance, which honors the memory of those murdered in acts of anti-transgender violence. Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ center in the Bronx, will hold a vigil and march Friday evening. The organization’s founder and executive director, Sean Ebony Coleman, said his goal when he created Destination Tomorrow […]
BRONX, NY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News 8 WROC

2021 marks deadliest year for transgender people in the U.S.

(CBS) – This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a grim milestone in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year yet for those who are transgender or non-binary, with at least 47 people killed since January 1. Human Rights Campaign unveiled the latest numbers on Thursday, when 36-year-old […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
yourpickenscounty.com

God has a wonderful plan for you

If we do not learn from our trials, then our distress has been a missed opportunity. Crisis situations are occasions to put our faith and patience to work, and may we always remember that we cannot be defeated, as God is for us and. is constantly working on our behalf.
RELIGION

