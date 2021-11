Former Everton defender Ashley Williams says Rafa Benitez's team are miles away from being a top four proposition. He wrote for BBC Sport: "Sunday's draw with Tottenham left Everton in 11th place and you have to say mid-table is about right for them. You look at West Ham, who are third at the moment, and they are clearly a much better team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO