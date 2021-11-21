ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

McNeese St. takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. McNeese State (1-3) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. McNeese State lost 85-46...

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
chatsports.com

Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

McNeese St. goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (0-2) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. McNeese State lost 77-61 to TCU in its most recent game. TEAM LEADERSHIP: TJ Moss has averaged 12.5...
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
tcu360.com

New-look Horned Frogs take on McNeese State in season opener

This Thursday marks the tip-off of TCU men’s basketball season against McNeese State and serves as a fresh start for both head coach Jamie Dixon and the program as a whole. The team have added eight transfer players to a program that saw all but four players from last season either transfer, head to the NBA, or graduate. TCU suffered its first losing season in the Jamie Dixon era last season, with a record of 12-14 in the shortened season due to COVID-19 restrictions. With sporting events back at full capacity and the first full season in nearly two years, TCU looks to bounce back to form with its new roster of returning veterans and transfers.
