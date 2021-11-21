McNeese St. takes on Carver College

This Thursday marks the tip-off of TCU men’s basketball season against McNeese State and serves as a fresh start for both head coach Jamie Dixon and the program as a whole. The team have added eight transfer players to a program that saw all but four players from last season either transfer, head to the NBA, or graduate. TCU suffered its first losing season in the Jamie Dixon era last season, with a record of 12-14 in the shortened season due to COVID-19 restrictions. With sporting events back at full capacity and the first full season in nearly two years, TCU looks to bounce back to form with its new roster of returning veterans and transfers.

