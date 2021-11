If you want something, sometimes, all you need to do is ask. World-renowned singer Davido did exactly that on Wednesday morning, asking his fans to send him money if they've enjoyed his music over the years. His supporters have since come through with a bunch of donations over the course of the last six hours, and Davido is officially $300,000 richer than he was this morning as a result.

