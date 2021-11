It’s not an easy thing to keep a franchise fresh when it is producing 26 movies over the course of 13 years, but the key to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been variety in storytelling. While all of the blockbusters are set in the same canon, feature big fight-centric set pieces, and have at least a dose of either science-fiction or fantasy in them, what’s great about the films is that it’s common for new titles to explore whole new genres. From the conspiracy thriller that is Captain America: The Winter Soldier, to the heist plot of Ant-Man, to the kung-fu action in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, we’ve seen the MCU cover a lot of ground since its inception.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO