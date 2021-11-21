ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID pass riots

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France is sending police special forces to its overseas Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting scenes. Interior...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

New unrest rocks French Caribbean over Covid measures

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France. As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
PROTESTS
Vice

French Special Forces Deploying to Caribbean After Vaccine Mandate Riots

The French military and police are dispatching special forces units to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to quell five days of rioting over France’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the former colony “very explosive” after ugly scenes of burning, violence, and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Guadeloupe#Police#Looting#French#Ap#Interior#Le Parisien
crossroadstoday.com

Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France’s prime minister appealed for calm and dialogue after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting. France’s central government sent in police special forces to restore order...
PROTESTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France’s Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to...
PROTESTS
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeantoday.com

Violence Erupts in the French Territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique

PARIS, France (Reuters)– French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday protests over COVID-19 restrictions in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe have created a “very explosive” situation. Macron was talking to journalists ahead of a meeting between the French prime minister and lawmakers from the Caribbean island scheduled later on...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eturbonews.com

Violent COVID-19 riots spread from Guadeloupe to Martinique

The strikers were reportedly angered at not being received by the governor of Martinique at the end of their first day of demonstrations. Yesterday, 17 trade unions on the French territorial island of Martinique called for a general strike to show their opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and the imposition of France’s coronavirus health pass.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Belgian leader COVID-19 negative after meeting French PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 after his French counterpart, whom he met early in the week, became infected with the coronavirus. De Croo’s office said Wednesday that he will do an important part of his work remotely in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week. De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex’s daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo. Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Italy towns under new restrictions amid COVID infection rise

ROME (AP) — Twenty small towns in northern Italy’s autonomous South Tyrol province have imposed new anti-coronavirus restrictions. The partial lockdown is aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections and saving the key winter tourism season in one of the least-vaccinated parts of Italy. The restrictions in towns north of Bolzano include the closure of bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.. There will also be a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a requirement to wear an FFP2 face mask on public transportation. The local restrictions went into effect on the same day the government in Rome debated new national proposals to exclude unvaccinated people from certain activities. Premier Mario Draghi was to brief Italians on the new measures later Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

EXPLAINER: Is Russia going to invade Ukraine?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine, fearing it could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the country’s Moscow-friendly president was driven from power by mass protests. It also cast its weight behind a separatist insurgency in Ukraine’s east. Russia rejects the allegations of its aggressive intentions as part of a Western smear campaign. It’s unclear whether the Russian troop concentration heralds an imminent attack or represents an attempt to persuade the U.S. and its NATO allies to refrain from sending soldiers and weapons to Ukraine, and drop plans for its eventual integration into NATO.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy