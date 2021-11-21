French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID pass riots

ROME (AP) — Twenty small towns in northern Italy’s autonomous South Tyrol province have imposed new anti-coronavirus restrictions. The partial lockdown is aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections and saving the key winter tourism season in one of the least-vaccinated parts of Italy. The restrictions in towns north of Bolzano include the closure of bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.. There will also be a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a requirement to wear an FFP2 face mask on public transportation. The local restrictions went into effect on the same day the government in Rome debated new national proposals to exclude unvaccinated people from certain activities. Premier Mario Draghi was to brief Italians on the new measures later Wednesday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO