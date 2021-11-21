ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado, Brown meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Brown (4-2) vs. Colorado (4-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Brown is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned an 84-76...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
WAAY-TV

UNA men’s basketball tops Virgin Islands 99-47 for first win

ST THOMAS, USVI, – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players reach double figures in a 99-47 road win at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. The win evens the Lions record at 1-1 on the season. Daniel Ortiz scored...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
USA Today

Previewing the Buffs' trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Eight teams, four days and one champion. The next stop for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament. After a 3-0 start to the season for the Buffs, they will travel to the islands to take part in the tournament. The field includes some solid teams.
BASKETBALL
ralphiereport.com

Colorado defeats Brown, finishes 5th in Paradise Jam

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the Paradise Jam with two wins (out of three) and a bunch of things to work on back home. After starting poorly in their loss to Southern Illinois and their comeback win over Duquesne, Colorado found themselves in another first half deficit after 20 minutes of disjointed basketball. This team returns two starters from last season, Evan Battey and Eli Parquet, and they were the 4th and 5th scoring options in the starting lineup. Everyone else, besides the mercurial Jabari Walker, is getting their first taste of regular minutes. None of these struggles should be a surprise.
COLORADO STATE
The Southern

Paradise Jam | Brown, Colorado advance in consolation bracket

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — David Mitchell, Dan Friday and Kino Lilly Jr. scored 11 points each to lead Brown past Bradley in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam Saturday. Friday's free throw with four seconds left provided the final margin in the Bears' 65-62 win at the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Buffaloes#Division I#Ap
Miami Herald

CSU faces Northeastern in U.S. Virgin Islands

Colorado State (5-0) vs. Northeastern (3-2) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Northeastern will meet in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Northeastern earned a 59-47 win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game, while Colorado State won 95-81 against Creighton in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball set to travel to US Virgin Islands for Paradise Jam

After rallying from an 18 point deficit to secure a victory in overtime on Friday night, the Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face DePaul, Vanderbilt and Arizona. The Scarlet Knights (4-1, 0-0) bounced back from their first...
TRAVEL
wku.edu

White Squirrel Weather adds station in U.S. Virgin Islands

A tropical island breeze is blowing for WKU’s White Squirrel Weather. As part of White Squirrel Weather’s partnership with Beam Suntory and WeatherSTEM, a weather monitoring station was recently installed at the Cruzan Rum Distillery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. “WeatherSTEM’s partnership with Dr. Josh Durkee and his team...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
chatsports.com

Creighton renews rivalry against Southern Illinois in Virgin Islands

Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
COLORADO STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy