ETSU meets Murray State in Naples

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Despite a valiant defensive effort, SIUE volleyball fell to Murray State in five sets on Friday night (25-23, 15-25, 19-15, 26-24, 11-15). The first set saw both squads trade points, but even an outstanding eight total blocks from the Cougars proved to be the difference as the hosts would secure a highly-competitive opening set. However, it would be all Racers in the second and third set, as the visitors hit .520 in the second set and .333 in the third to claim a pair of convincing set victories and go up 2-1 heading into the fourth. The Cougars would not leave quietly, registering a match-high 16 kills and hitting for a team-best .318 to secure the fourth set win and send the contest to a decisive fifth. Despite holding the Racers to their lowest hitting percentage of the night, the Red & White's own offensive woes proved costly and saw the Cougars surrender the match.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO