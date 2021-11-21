ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Supply chain concerns, increasing inflation place burden on food shelves

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain challenges and increasing inflation rates are impacting local food shelves that are experiencing higher demand. According to Second Harvest Heartland, that demand is up about 20% while pressures from the pandemic expand. “We see prices going up, we see delivery delays,” Allison O’Toole, Second Harvest Heartland’s chief...

mprnews.org

Supply chain woes, rising costs put stress on food shelves ahead of holidays

When the pandemic first started, the Jackson County Food Shelf in southwestern Minnesota saw a huge influx of first-time visitors. Now, nearly two years later, many of those people are regular clients who rely on the food shelf as a lifeline, said Tara Hansen, who co-manages the food shelf. The...
Land Line Media

Fuel supply chain concerns linger

In October, OOIDA President Todd Spencer spoke to CNN about recent supply chain issues and explained that unfortunately there was no quick fix to the problem. Now, just over one month later, fueling stations along Interstate 5 in California are reportedly restricting drivers to a specific number of gallons or a set price limit due to supply issues.
scitechdaily.com

Shortages, High Prices, and Empty Shelves: How the Supply Chain Became So Fractured

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues have rattled consumers and the businesses they frequent. From Clorox wipes to semiconductors to computer chips, inventory of many products at big box stores, dealerships and even grocers is low or out of stock. The problem is creating growing concern as the U.S. inches toward Black Friday and the holiday season, the biggest spending period of the year.
Point Reyes Light

Supply chain issues hitting food banks

Supply chain challenges are making it increasingly difficult to distribute food to families in need this holiday season. Food scarcity, rising food costs and driver shortages have impacted the capacity of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which supplies West Marin’s food pantries with more than half of their weekly inventory. West Marin Community Services received 2,000 pounds from the regional food bank last Thursday, plus another 1,000 pounds from other sources like Brickmaiden Breads and the Inverness Park Market, including whole chickens and extra produce. Pantry manager Alma Sanchez, above left, said the food will support the roughly 100 families that access the pantry weekly, and likely more for the holiday. The pantry will serve a hot dish of chicken and mashed potatoes this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. until they run out. “Everyone is welcome here,” Ms. Sanchez said.
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitch: Labor, supply chain challenges increase for hospitals

Although U.S. healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have maintained solid credit metrics throughout the pandemic, with 2021 third quarter results in line to be slightly better than expected for most sub-sectors, labor inflation and supply chain disruptions have led to higher costs and potentially lost revenue, Fitch Ratings reported Nov. 19.
CBS Philly

Supply Chain Issues Could Lead To Real, Artificial Christmas Tree Shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supply chain issues are already putting the crunch on holiday gifts, and now it could also mean a Christmas tree shortage. Last Christmas, during the height of the pandemic, the demand for real trees was higher than normal. Many tree farmers say they oversold in 2020, which led to cutting into this year’s supply. It takes between seven and 15 years for the trees to grow tall enough to sell. This year, there’s also an artificial tree shortage due to supply chain issues.  “We’re trying to bring more products into the country than our ports are designed to handle,” Mac Harman, the CEO of Balsam Hill, a company that makes artificial Christmas trees and other decorations, said. “And so, everything is getting delayed.   Harman says he’s now paying about 300 percent more to bring his artificial trees to the United States from Asia, where they’re produced. Due to this increase, consumers will see price increases of about 20 percent. There are around 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S. Americans purchase approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees every year.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local food banks preparing to ease burden of price increases this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Food banks are hard at work getting ready to help families this Thanksgiving.  The need is greater than ever as more people struggle to find what they need at prices they can afford.  Supply chain shortages and inflation are affecting everyone even more, but local organizations are trying to help ease the burden.  Volunteers at Second Harvest...
