Well, this is less than ideal. The New York Rangers just announced that Mika Zibanejad is not practicing with the team today due to COVID-19 protocol. Yikes. It’s only natural to be alarmist about this news, especially because it’s Zibanejad, but this is how this (largely flawed) system works. Players are held out and teams go on alert when a test gives them something to be concerned about. The Ottawa Senators recently had several games cancelled — including a game that was originally scheduled for tonight against the Rangers — when nearly a dozen players were on COVID-19 protocol. So, the Rangers are not the only team that has run into this.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO